Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) is Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,597 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises approximately 8.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Sprott worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 187,993 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian PR LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 1.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $9,843,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,002,000. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 99,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.07. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

