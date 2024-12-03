Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is Harvest Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 8.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

