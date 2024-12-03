Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 3,201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.8 days.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

