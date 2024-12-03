Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 3,201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.8 days.
Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of DALXF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
About Spartan Delta
