SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.40 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 44799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

