Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Grows By 24.4%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:UHS traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,542. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

