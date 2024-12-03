Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expands By 19.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.
Shares of BA opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
