Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Rises By 23.2%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

