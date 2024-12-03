Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 9.7%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,943.50 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,943.50 and a 1 year high of $2,943.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,943.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,004.76.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.