Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expands By 17.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 74,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 4,050,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

