Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Drops By 11.6%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 85,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,962. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthcare Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 290,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.