Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Expands By 12.8%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. Redburn Atlantic raised Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

