Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Drops By 8.0%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 76,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 3,125,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.51. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Geron by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

