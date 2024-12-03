Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Grows By 25.5%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.74. 338,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.26. Fresh Vine Wine has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

