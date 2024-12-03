Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Grows By 25.5%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Fresh Vine Wine Trading Up 6.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.74. 338,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.26. Fresh Vine Wine has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile
