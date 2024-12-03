Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Drops By 16.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,952.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSPKF remained flat at $20.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $25.71.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
