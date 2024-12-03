Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Drops By 16.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,952.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSPKF remained flat at $20.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

