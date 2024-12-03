Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Decreases By 13.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fastly Stock Up 16.4 %

FSLY opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,930.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,003.36. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $98,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,137.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,550 shares of company stock worth $1,091,021. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11,140.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,490 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 801,968 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 77.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

