Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Rises By 19.8%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FBYD stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
