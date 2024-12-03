Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Rises By 19.8%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FBYD stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.