Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Grows By 17.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 41,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

