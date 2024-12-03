Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Grows By 16.1%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,506,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 3,020,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.3 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,311. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.