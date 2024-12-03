Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 8.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

DocGo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 481,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,636. The company has a market capitalization of $432.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

