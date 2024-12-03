Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Decreases By 13.3%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DARE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,856. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

