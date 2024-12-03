Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Decreases By 14.0%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Shares of CRI opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
