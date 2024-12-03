Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Decreases By 14.0%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

