Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Rises By 27.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
Shares of CHHHF remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. CareRx has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.73.
CareRx Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Trading Halts Explained
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.