Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Rises By 27.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of CHHHF remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. CareRx has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

