Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Drops By 12.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,895.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVRDF remained flat at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

