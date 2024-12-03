Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Drops By 6.2%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 157,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

