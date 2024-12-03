Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Drops By 13.3%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock remained flat at $709.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.44. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $441.23 and a 12 month high of $712.01.

Get BELIMO alerts:

About BELIMO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.