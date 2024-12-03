Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Grows By 13.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 996,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

