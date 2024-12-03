Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Expands By 16.9%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. 104,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

