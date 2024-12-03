Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Expands By 5.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 3,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

