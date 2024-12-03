Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.52 Million (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $14.27 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,814.39 or 0.99943115 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,660.62 or 0.99781032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.03771629 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $15,048,945.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

