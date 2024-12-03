Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 284,891 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $107,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

WTTR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

