Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,551.19 and last traded at $2,563.00, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,609.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -792.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

