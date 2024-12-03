SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,140 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.