Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.6 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.