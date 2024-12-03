Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 83.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.09 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.