Rush Enterprises Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

On December 3, 2024, Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) made a significant announcement regarding its Board of Directors’ strategic decision. The company revealed that its Board of Directors had given the green light to a new stock repurchase program. This fresh initiative is set to authorize Rush Enterprises to buy back up to a total of $150 million worth of Class A common stock and/or Class B common stock.

The initiation of this stock repurchase program officially took effect on December 3, 2024. This move was a replacement for the company’s prior $150 million stock repurchase program, which was terminated as of December 2, 2024.

Further details on this development were outlined in a press release issued by Rush Enterprises. The communication, which is part of the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailed the specifics of the new stock repurchase program. The company emphasized its commitment to this strategy and its potential impact on the market.

In conjunction with this announcement, Rush Enterprises disclosed that the press release unveiling the new stock repurchase program has been attached to the Form 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.2. The company indicated that this exhibit is an integral part of the filing and provides additional insight into the strategic direction set forth by the Board of Directors.

Rush Enterprises also indicated that the information shared in relation to this new stock repurchase program, including Exhibit 99.2, will not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, unless specifically stated otherwise by the company.

Investors and stakeholders can find further details on Rush Enterprises’ current activities, strategic decisions, and financial performance on the company’s official website. The firm intends to actively engage current and potential investors and business analysts in the coming months, utilizing an Investor Presentation that will soon be available in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.rushenterprises.com.

As the story unfolds, Rush Enterprises aims to maintain transparency and keep its shareholders informed about key developments and strategic actions that will drive the company’s future growth and performance in the market.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

