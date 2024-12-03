RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 487.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 729.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

