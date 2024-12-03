Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

