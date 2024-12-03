Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 341,999 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Progyny worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Progyny Stock Up 0.1 %

PGNY stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.