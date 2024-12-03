Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,089 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

