Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

