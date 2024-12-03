Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 259.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

