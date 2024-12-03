Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of FS KKR Capital worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

