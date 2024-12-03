Richard Scott Blackley Sells 25,279 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $457,044.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,685.28. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 6th, Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 6,121,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.12 and a beta of 1.64. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

