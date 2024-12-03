Reviewing KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KDDI pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 10.62% 10.70% 4.18% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KDDI and Domino’s Pizza Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $39.86 billion 1.82 $4.40 billion $1.00 16.52 Domino’s Pizza Group $845.35 million 2.08 $143.05 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Risk and Volatility

KDDI has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00 Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

KDDI beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

