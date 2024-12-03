Reviewing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Amplitude has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amplitude and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 1 6 0 0 1.86 AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 26.30%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than AvePoint.

This table compares Amplitude and AvePoint”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $292.54 million 3.49 -$90.36 million ($0.67) -16.09 AvePoint $315.92 million 10.59 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -358.20

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -27.44% -27.40% -18.05% AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55%

Summary

AvePoint beats Amplitude on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude



Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AvePoint



AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

