Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases $12,468.82 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,468.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,875,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,222,651.28. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

