Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW):
- 12/2/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/8/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/24/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/7/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 11,422,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Primo Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.