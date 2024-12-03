Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW):

12/2/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2024 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 11,422,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 375.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

