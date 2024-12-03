Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 22.2% in November

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Relx by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 501,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,656. Relx has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

