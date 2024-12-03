Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,047,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,741,295.98. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

