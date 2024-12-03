Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.32, with a volume of 11959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Q2

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,493 shares of company stock valued at $196,863. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.